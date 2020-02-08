Erie Puppy Mill Awareness hosts Cupid and Canine event

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, one organization dedicated to educating the public on the dangers of puppy hosted an event today. They hope that community members will “Adopt, not shop.”

The non-profit Erie Puppy Mill Awareness hosting their annual Cupid and Canines Adoption event. Not only was there cute little ones up for adoption, but also vendors from all around with one goal in mind, to adopt and not shop.

“We really just want to stop the rapid sale of puppies and the industry of turning over puppies really quickly for money and get people to go to the shelter where these dogs all need homes.” said Dr. Jenny Grimshawe of Erie Puppy Mill Awareness.

For the fourth time, Erie Puppy Mill Awareness has brought four-legged friends including: dogs, cats, and rabbits during the month of February for the Cupids and Canines adopting event, as well as having 42 different vendors as well.

“This really helps to support local,” Grimshawe said. “Coming out and seeing what all of these great vendors have for sale.”

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro believes the event is not only good for the animals, but potential adopters as well.

“I think it’s great. I think that maximizes the animals’ exposure to people. You can see how they interact and you get to meet them, work with them, see if it’s a good fit for you and your family.” Bizzarro said.

Bizzarro adding they are currently pushing Victoria’s Law in Harrisburg. The law focuses on the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills. The law comes after a case involving Victoria, a German Shepherd that was rescued from a puppy mill after 10 years of breeding.

“If we could end puppy mills in Pennsylvania that would be a great thing,” Rep. Bizzarro said. “It would be a win for the animal and a win for the advocates across the commonwealth.”

Bizzarro adding the chambers have both been working on the bill. They hope to have something done by the end of the legislative season.