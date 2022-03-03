The Erie community will wake up for the first time in 35 years without a radio legend.

Dan Geary, known as “Captain Dan” died Thursday, March 3 at the age of 72.

Geary worked in the radio business for 55 years. He worked at many local stations, including WWGO, WJET, Classy 100, and WMCE LECOM Radio.

During his career, Geary was both a local newsman, working for a time as “Sean McGregor on JET radio news” and a disc jockey.

For 35 years, he woke up Erie on morning radio, most notably as Captain Dan of the original Breakfast Club on Classy 100. That’s where he picked up the handle “Captain Dan.”

Those who knew him say he was one of a kind.

“I start every morning listening to the Captain when I’m getting ready for work. I’ll miss him in so many ways, for the radio legend that he is and the friend he became to me. He’ll be missed by the community and certainly by me,” said Julie Ellis, former colleague.

“Whether you knew him from his work on air or whether you knew him personally, he was a kind and gentle soul. He loved everybody. He talked me out of retirement onto LECOM Radio about eight years ago and we’ve had the good fortune to work together for the past few years,” said Bob Bach, Johnny Holiday.

Dan is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, and his four children.

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.