Erie ranks 24th in most livable cities according to online study

According to one website, the City of Erie is considered one of the top 25 most livable small cities in the U.S.

In a recent study from Smartasset.com, the website looked at categories including housing costs, commute times, cost of living, concentration of healthcare facilities and poverty levels.

Erie is listed at number 24 and did well in most of those categories while gaining high marks in the concentration of entertainment with almost two percent of all businesses being some sort of entertainment venue.

The cities were all in the range of 65,000 to 100,000 people. The most livable small city is Cheektowanga, New York which is just outside of Buffalo.