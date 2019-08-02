Erie receives $10.5 million in grant money to help revitalize city

A number of organizations throughout the city of Erie will soon have new projects underway.

10.5 million dollars in grant money will be used to help revitalize some of the most popular spots in Erie. Seven different projects have been chosen to receive grant money through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to give back to Erie and bring something fresh and lively. We are always talking about making Erie better, and to see that in action, and to see the State back us up on that, it’s wonderful,” said Brand Boyd, Communications Coordinator.

A couple of the projects that will be happening include the addition of the Bayfront Place and Market House, which will look into grocery shopping parking and other retailers. Another project will be happening at Gannon University, where the Institute for Health and Cyber Knowledge will be created.

“The money is going to be extremely important for job creation. Not only graduating students, but top talent developing talent for our industry partners. Also bringing industries to Erie and helping the businesses already in Erie develop,” said Walter Iwanenko, Vice President Academic Affairs, Gannon University.

Excitement is certainly up in the air for those seven different organizations, but State Officials further explained the process that they needed to go through.

“Collectively as a group, all the collected officials in Erie and Erie County, we go over and prioritize which projects are the best, and which we think can get the most bang for the buck,” said Representative Pat Harkins, First district.

Funds for this program are given out yearly. Below is a full list of projects.