Erie receives $20 million grant to help the homeless during the winter months

As we begin to head into the cold winter months, the state is now using $20 million to protect the homeless.

This grant will go towards emergency shelters as they prepare for the winter months as well as a COVID-19 surge.

State officials are expecting to see a decrease in the amount of volunteers and resources.

Richard Turri with the Community Shelter Services in Erie said that donations are down and that any amount of money would help.

The shelter currently has seven families with 17 children. Some of these families have been there since July.

“Well we realize that our governor, he realizes that our shelters are going to need help during the upcoming winter months. I think that he realizes that during the COVID we pretty much have been stretched to our capacity,” said Richard Turri from the Community Shelter Services.

The $20 million dollars comes from the federal COVID-19 Homeless Emergency Solutions Grant.