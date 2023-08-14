Three Red Cross volunteers from the Erie region are in Maui to help residents there recover from the worst wildfires the state has seen in a century.

Two of the volunteers are working with sheltering — this includes making sure families have a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support. The other volunteer is working in logistics.

There are also several local volunteers working virtually. They are helping families that can’t reach their loved ones on the island.

“We know that natural disasters are increasing in intensity and frequency. This wildfire is the top priority right now., but we know that hurricane season is upon us as well and there will be many more disasters to respond to for the Red Cross,” said Nicole Roschella, Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Currently, there are more than 250 Red Cross volunteers in Hawaii to help.