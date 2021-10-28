Erie Redevelopment Authority explains the risk of lead-based paint to residents

Erie’s Redevelopment Authority are reaching out to homeowners and families to learn more about the risk of lead poisoning.

The authority’s program “Lead-Free Promise Project” objective is to get others to understand that many children can be at risk.

A member of the program says at least 72% of residential properties in Erie County have lead-based paint.

“The issue of lead paint-based hazards in homes throughout in Erie County is a significant problem because with over 7,800 homes that were built prior to 1978 is something we continue to fight year after year,” said Kelly Neville, Staff Member at the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

The Redevelopment Authority plans to host more of these discussions to the community.

