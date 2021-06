The Erie Redevelopment Authority is making moves to demolish three blighted properties within the city.

The former Starlight Hotel at the 900 block of West 4th Street will be torn down after receiving several complaints from neighbors.

Also a vacant house in the 17000 block of West 6th Street has a date with the wrecking ball.

Finally, a blighted property in the 2000 block of State Street near the Zodiac Diner will be demolished.