Erie Redevelopment Authority seeks funding from American Rescue Plan to improve housing situation in the city

Help might be on the way for home owners and residents in Erie.

The Erie Redevelopment Authority is seeking 15 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan from Erie City Council to be used to improve the housing situation in the city.

This project of course will need approval from Erie City Council members.

This is why the Redevelopment Authority officials put their final touches on the project.

The American Rescue Plan money is used to provide extra support from communities that are hurting from the pandemic.

The Erie Redevelopment Authority is creating a housing plan that involves eight different concepts to help the people in the City of Erie.

“Blight mitigation, some housing loan programs, some lead hazard control programs, some new production housing contractor incubating programs for minority contractors,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority.

From home owners, the project also aims to improve peoples current living situation.

“Lead hazard control and healthy homes. It says people are spending more time at home due to COVID. You know they are susceptible to their houses and conditions they are in. So they need to be taken care of,” said Snippert.

Kathy Wyrosdick, the Director of Planning for the City, said that the area of focus for the blighted properties will be north of 26th Street except for Frontier community.

“There is a funding for blight remediation. So basically property demolition and acquisition. We have hundreds of properties that are sitting there digging into the ground and we don’t have now or never had the appropriate amount of funding to deal with that,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Director of Planning for City of Erie.

Organizations in the area were able to give feedback to the Redevelopment Authority after reviewing the plans.

“I think they have taken a really good comprehensive approach to thinking about all of the different elements that are needed to improve all of Erie neighborhoods,” said Anna Frantz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront.

The next steps for the Redevelopment Authority are to schedule a study session with the Erie City Council to discuss the project in greater detail.

Currently there is no set date for the meeting.

