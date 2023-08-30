More than $30 million in federal funding is on its way to improve the region’s water infrastructure.

This improvement plan is projected to make Erie’s water supply better for families in the region for generations to come.

$30.5 million will be used to remove and replace lead service lines from the city’s water infrastructure to improve drinking water quality for Erie residents.

Paul Vojtek, the CEO of Erie Water Works, said they have been proactively working to replace lines before funding was available in areas north of 12th Street.

“We’re replacing any lead lines that we had in the system. They consisted of lead goosenecks that connected service lines to the water mains. When we do discover rod iron or lead service lines to go from the water main to the home, we’re also replacing them as well,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO/CFO of Erie Water Works.

Vojtek said the majority of these homes were built before 1946, which is when the city stopped using lead.

“When it gets to the homes, we’re still working on that. Coming out of our plant, its in great shape. By the time it gets to the homes it does go through some pipes. There’s different material of pipes that’s out there. Once we get all that lead out it will be great for everybody,” he said.

In 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed which, according to Senator Bob Casey, made it possible for a city like Erie to get resources to replace the pipes.

“That part of the bill hasn’t got as much attention so I think we have to put a spotlight on it,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey. “Erie got a head start but sometimes in some years when they could only replace maybe 100 lines now they can increase that because of the additional funding.”

This money will result in 85 percent of Erie water lines being replaced by 2025.

“They’re going to apply for another grant to get the remaining 15 percent all done. Kids growing after that won’t have any exposure to lead which is really exciting and it’s a great thing,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Vojtek said the company plans to have a complete lead free system by 2027.