The Erie Regional Airport Authority is under fire following an investigation that was launched into the possible misuse of federal funding.

As first reported by the Erie Times News, the airport authority president received a letter from the manager of the FAA’s Harrisburg Airports district office.

The FAA is reportedly looking into the authority’s use of federal grant money.

When contacted by JET 24 Action News, Erie International Airport Director Derek Martin declined to comment.

The board president Dan Giannelli sent us the board’s statement on the investigation.

“The Erie Regional Airport Authority has invested more than 25 million of dollars of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration over the last 4 years to improve the Airport and its facilities, and to ensure efficient Airport operations. The FAA appears to have received a Part 13 citizen complaint regarding the application of some of the federal funding. Part 13 complaints are an informal method for members of the public to ask the FAA to investigate airport operating practices. It is not the FAA that initiated the investigation. The ERAA is in the process of gathering the requested information and will respond in due course. The ERAA has always been a good steward of public funds and has an excellent working relationship with the FAA. We look forward to providing the FAA with the requested information and to the resolution of this administrative review,” said Dan Giannelli, Board President of Erie Regional Airport Authority.