Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership Business Action Team hits the road

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership has created a team to help figure out what different needs are for the different business owners throughout the county.

From workforce development to financing options or even assistance in the marketing efforts are being made in order to help Erie County businesses.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s business team is hitting the roads of Erie County in an effort to assist local business.

The goal is to help businesses find success or even help carry on traditions owners have created with their customers.

“They came into see us, and they’re in wheelchairs, and walkers. But we are family. We have to be here to support you, so that tells you something. We must be doing something right,” said Dick Crosby, Owner, Girard Diner.

Monday’s road trip led the business action team to Girard.

Throughout the visits, chamber representatives explained they are here to help no matter how big or small the task.

“A lot of our conversations can be as minute as ‘how do I set up an Instagram profile,’ all the way to ‘we want double the size of our location, but we’re not sure where to go.’ So we direct them to a realtor or somebody who can help them make that transition a lot easier,” said Lesley Ridge Allen, Business Outreach Specialist, Erie Regional Chamber Team.

However, one business manager further explained he’s excited for the proposed coffee after work hours the chamber is looking to implement. This way he and anyone else who takes part can look to expand their business in a different way.

“Its networking. It’s meeting new people, especially like the Erie one. It’s a lot bigger than Girard, more people, more opportunity to meet and network, and make new friends, and hopefully customers,” said Paul Adamaszek, Manager, Faulkner Screen Printing.

Chamber representatives aren’t done yet. They’ll be hitting the road once again August 6 heading to Edinboro and McKean.