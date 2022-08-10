Business owners were recognized for their continued efforts in helping the Erie community.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership handed out the Celebration of Excellence Awards on August 10.

This year the Louis J. Tullio Lifetime Achievement Award went to the founder of Athena.

The winner said that receiving this award meant she is doing the right thing for people in Erie.

“We can make things happen here when we work together and collaborate. That’s what Athena is about, collaborating, working together, partnering and supporting one another. Of course being a woman I really want to see women become leaders they should be,” said Linda Stevenson, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

Other awards that were handed out include Small Business of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and the Forward Award.