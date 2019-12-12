Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership hopes to create 2,000 new jobs in the area

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is hoping to create at least 2,000 new jobs in the area. It’s one goal of a multi-million dollar economic development campaign.

Tiarra Braddock reports with more on what this campaign is about.

This campaign is called “Erie Forward” and it will be funded primarily through public and private donations.

So far, more than $3.6 million has been raised out of the $5.2 million goal.

The plan will aggressively recruit new industry, capital investment, and high-paying jobs to the Erie region.

“Really, it’s telling the story to the outside world about what is going on in Erie and why this is a place they should consider to bring their business,” said James Grunke, President, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

James Grunke, President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, says “Erie Forward” will also focus on bringing new jobs to six target industry sectors.

Some of those industries include:

life sciences

food and beverage processing

manufacturing

“We just kind of divided those 2,000 jobs by the six industries. Then, we can see how we’ll track to get there,” said Grunke.

The chamber is looking to work with existing businesses in Erie to develop this plan.

The Chief Development Officer for the Hamot Health Foundation says UPMC is committed to building the $26 million Magee Women’s Research Institute in Erie.

The institute is expected to create 200 jobs in the area. He says that is evidence that the chamber’s broader goal can be reached.

“I think what we’re going to be able to do is really be able to invest in the life sciences side. We’re partnership really close with Penn State Behrend and the Magee Women’s Research Institute to bring world class research into the community,” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty, Chief Development Officer, Hamot Health Foundation.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership hopes to bring those 2,000 jobs to Erie over the next five years.

Businesses in the area have already started investing in the “Erie Forward” initiative. Erie Insurance has pitched in $750,000 to support the chamber’s campaign.