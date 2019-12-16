Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership moves to 12th and State

One organization has moved on from their former location along the Bayfront to a space in the heart of downtown Erie.

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership moved from the Intermodal Transportation Center into the Citizen Bank building located at 12th and State Streets.

Chamber CEO James Grunke says they have outgrown their previous location.

The new space on the third floor of the building has 12 offices, which is an increase from the Bayfront location which had five.

“I think we’ll be more centralized in the way we offer services. Now we have our own space to do programming to our members. I think we’ll continue to grow as an organization; it’s going to be a testament to Erie, this space,” said James Grunke, President, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Grunke added this move allows them to be closer to the community. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of January.