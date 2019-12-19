Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership reacts to Erie Coke Plant closure

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is also reacting to the closure of the Erie Coke Plant, stating that the first priority is helping the employees find work.

However, quickly after that is figuring out what to do with the property.

The Vice President of the chamber explained that the location of the Erie Coke Plant is prime real estate that is going to need acquired and cleaned up, making a collaborative effort necessary in order to move forward.

“We have know that this could happen at some point in time. You go on the offensive and say okay, we got to bring everyone together—the Port Authority, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, the county, the city, the D.E.P.—and get this acquired and put back in productive use. That’s going to take time,” said Jake Rouch, Vice President Economic Development.

The chamber explained the work began to move forward once Erie Coke announced a permanent shut down.