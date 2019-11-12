Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership voices support for community college in Erie County

Officials from the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership announced today that they are on board with the idea of establishing a community college in Erie County.

The President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership says a community college will help train workers for the Erie workforce.

He says nearly one quarter of the workforce is 55 and older and there are not enough trained workers to fill the void left by an aging workforce.

Erie County applied to create its own community college in 2017 and that application is still pending.

Governor Tom Wolf has expressed his support of the efforts to establish a standalone community college in Erie County.