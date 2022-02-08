Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership welcomes first Erie Ambassador Cohort since the pandemic

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership welcomed their first Erie Ambassador Cohort since the pandemic on February 8th.

The ten week program will give participants a behind the scenes look into the work taking place to revitalize Erie.

The courts will examine numerous aspects of the community and provide in-depth information from some of Erie’s top civic leaders.

Participants will also have the opportunity to travel to various locations to learn about how they impact the Erie community.

The ambassadors will have a sense of responsibility in telling why Erie is a great tourist location.

“It’s a small group, but it’s a big group. It’s a lot of grassroots. That effort that they share with their friends, with their family, with their colleagues on all the things that are happening. So it is important,” said Colleen Gross, Director of Membership Services for Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

The first stop of the program will be at Wabtec for the attendees to learn more about Erie’s largest employer.