Erie Regional Chamber launches virtual town hall series

As Erie County looks to moves closer to green a new virtual town hall series is taking place to help businesses.

The Erie Regional Chamber is hosting an hour long conversation to hear from businesses about what some of their needs and concerns are as we get close to reopening. Throughout the conversation, the Chamber provides different polls to hear what some of the strategies that the businesses have, as well as hearing their thoughts on what they’d like to see in the future.

“We want people to know that it’s okay to go back and conduct business like you would in your normal life, but you do need to wear a mask. You need to keep socially distant and you need to minimize the gatherings. If you walk into a venue and you’re uncomfortable, that’s okay. But, we need people to patronize businesses because that’s how we’re going to get back as a community.” said Jake Rouch, the Vice President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Next week, the chamber will host the town halls for service businesses as well as the hospitality and restaurant industry.