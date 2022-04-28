Volunteers were honored for their hard work and dedication Thursday for helping people get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Erie County Department of Health recognized members of the Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps at an appreciation event on Thursday, April 28.

The group helped the health department with testing and vaccination clinics, packaging PPE kits, along with other assignments.

80 volunteers gave their time to COVID response from March 2020 until now.

“I’m glad I got the opportunity to do this because it put a lot into my own heart that I was able to do the things I’ve always done in my life being a nurse. I could care and make other people feel like somebody did care about them,” said Shari Repoff, Registered Nurse and volunteer.

The Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps consists of volunteers in Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest and Venango counties.