Erie representatives scheduled to hear financial recommendations

Representatives from the City of Erie will soon learn where a Financial Advisor believes cuts should be made.

Public Financial Management Inc. (PFM) is expected to give their assessment of the city’s finances on Thursday.

Mayor Joe Schember explained that so far, they’ve found that the city’s expenses are going up quicker than the revenue.

The Mayor went on to say about 90% of the city’s expenses are personnel related, with a large portion of that coming from pension funds.

“This isn’t going to be easy. It’s going to take some guts to implement some of this. We’re pretty committed that we’re going to implement what they recommend, regardless of the political impact of that plant,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

PFM will present their recommendations at the City Council’s Study Session on Thursday.