The Erie Reptile Expo took place on March 27 at the Erie Bank Sports Park. This time the selection was bigger.

The reptile show had the usual variety of reptiles to choose from, but as mentioned this show had a bigger venomous selection.

The show began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Admission was only six dollars and those under the age of four were able to get in for free.

According to the owner of the Erie Reptile Expo, the venomous selection was a good variety for people to look at.

“Today we have all of our vendors in. We have a large selection of venomous reptiles in today. Axolotls we have a ton of those. We have feeders and everything. We have every month for everyone to enjoy,” said Trisha Volz, Owner of Erie Reptile Expo.

The next Reptile Expo will take place on April 24 at the Erie Bank Sports Park.