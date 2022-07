Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31.

The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park.

The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos.

Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out.

“I was very grateful for it because people in Erie are definitely very thankful for a small business so it works out nice,” said Trisha Volz, Erie Reptile Expo Owner.

The next reptile show will be held on August 28.