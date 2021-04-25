Erie Reptile Show & Sales holds Erie Reptile Expo at Erie Bank Sports Park

The Erie Reptile Show & Sales took place today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Erie Bank Sports Park located off of Oliver Road.

The show consisted of reptiles, amphibians, birds, inverts, small and furry friends, and even an alligator.

After the reptile expo was cancelled last month, today the show held more spaces available for reptiles.

The owner of the reptile expo said that people are really wanting to see reptiles because some stores don’t have enough supplies for reptiles.

“Reptiles because not a lot of places like even at the pet stores and stuff their reptile selection is pretty small. For these guys that’s their life. They breed them, they raise them, and then they sell them,” said Trisha Volz, Owner of the Erie Reptile Expo.

The next reptile expo will be held on May 23rd.