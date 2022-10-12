(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is requesting photos of veterans for a new display intended for City Hall.

The city specifically is requesting photos of veterans who are from Erie. The request and “Veterans Showcase” display will coincide with Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

With the photo, the city is asking for accompanying information: Full name, highest rank achieved, branch of service, and start and end date of service (or number of years served). An announcement from the city said a photo of the veteran in uniform is preferred.

Submissions must be sent by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. A link for photo submissions is available online. Submissions also can be emailed to cityoferiepa@gmail.com for consideration.