Erie firefighters responded to reports of a near drowning in the city on June 17.

They were called to the 300 block of East Avenue shortly before noon.

According to Captain Matt Costello of Engine 8, a postal worker, who was also an EMT, was performing CPR on the teenager when they arrived on scene.

The 17-year old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

The incident reportedly involved a backyard pool.

There is no word on the teenager’s condition.