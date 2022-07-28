An Erie resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about July 20, 2019, Sanders possessed with the intent to distribute 8.38 pounds of methamphetamine, which he had brought in a suitcase from Arizona through the Erie Airport.

In the release, Judge Baxter scheduled sentencing for November 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court continued Sanders on bond.