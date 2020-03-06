Erie resident celebrates 100th birthday

The West 12th Street Erie Bank celebrating a 100th birthday today for one Erie man.

Richard Johnson turned 100 years old today.

Johnson suited up and made his way to Erie Bank where it was all about him. The bank went all out for his birthday, getting a cake, cupcakes, subs and much more. Johnson was born on Erie’s east side. Over his lifetime, he served in the military, married his wife of 45 years and had three kids.

Johnson saying the secret to a long time is love.

“She is part of the reason I am still alive. Because she takes very good care of me. It’s a perfect marriage and I hope you have one like that.” Johnson said.

State Representative Bob Merski and Ryan Bizzarro stopping by to wish Johnson a birthday as well as State Senate candidate Julie Slomski.