Erie resident completes virtual Boston Marathon

One Erie resident participated in a virtual Boston Marathon race while running the 26.2 miles right here in Erie County this morning.

Bridget Fetzner qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association created a virtual race experience so that runners who were registered can compete. Over 15,000 athletes participated in this event.

Fetzner started running at 6:00 this morning and completed the marathon in three hours thirty eight minutes and fifty six seconds.

Fetzner said that she chose a hilly route in Waterford for the added challenge, but she could not have done it with out the support of her family and friends.

“My husband is the biggest supporter. He is with me every single day. I run five days a week and he’s with me every single time on the four wheeler or on a bike following me with water or whatever I need. He’s my biggest supporter, he’s been my biggest cheerleader. Today I had my sister with me on the bike and my good friend Sandy from work. She was on the four wheeler as well with my husband so they followed me, kept me going, helped me push through those last couple of miles,” said Bridget Fetzner, Running the Virtual Boston Marathon.

The Boston Athletic Association is giving participants until Monday to complete their marathons.