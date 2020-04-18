Erie resident expresses unemployment concerns in midst of pandemic

Many members of the Erie community are struggling through this phase of unemployment.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsea Swift spoke to a mother of a growing family who still hasn’t received unemployment benefits.

Lisa Hansen, a mother of three and soon to be four children, says she filed for unemployment after being laid off four weeks ago. Hansen is a former manager at UPick6 Public House

“I have three children all elementary age, well one in middle school at Strong Vincent that I have been attempting to home school and it’s been surreal because you don’t know what the next day is going to look like.” Hansen said.

Hansen is still waiting for help to provide for her family.

“I still haven’t received anything yet, of course I’m trying to be as patient as I possibly can because I know it’s overwhelming and there’s a huge overload. Everyone has the same problems right now.” Hansen said.

Hansen says though she’s trying to be patient, the uncertain nature of these times is unsettling.

“It’s getting frustrating, though, because so many questions aren’t being answered. People don’t know where to go, who to talk to, they can’t get through to anyone that they need.” Hansen said.

Hansen says there is a silver lining because she is able to spend more quality time with her family than she ever has before.

“As far as our home life, the things have changed are really good things. I mean, we get to spend more time together and that’s great. Mom’s home a little more and she cooks dinner a lot more often.” Hansen said.

While Lisa and her husband are happy to spend time with their children and pets, they are concerned about the status of her unemployment. Hansen is one of the million Pennsylvania residents to file for unemployment this past month.