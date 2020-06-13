Erie resident graduates from West Point Military Academy

A graduate from Cathedral Prep graduated from West Point Military Academy Saturday morning.

In order to participate in the graduation ceremony, students had to report to West Point two weeks ago to be tested for COVID-19 and to be quarantined.

Mitch Slubowski was one of those students. Because of the pandemic, Slubowski’s parents could not physically be in attendance.

His parents had to watch the graduation virtually. His proud parents are now celebrating his four years of hard work as well as his future as Slubowski dedicates his life to serving in the U.S. Military.

“It’s a very emotional day not being there, but we are extremely proud of him and all the cadets that are there,” said Kathy Slubowski, Mother of the West Point Graduate.

President Donald Trump spoke at the West Point commencement ceremony. Over 1,000 protesters planned to congregate outside of the academy.