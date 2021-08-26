Erie resident hires artist to create unique American bald eagle sculpture

Drivers may have noticed a new wooden sculpture in one Erie neighborhood.

One Erie resident hired an artist to create an American bald eagle sculpture. The artist created the sculpture while using a chainsaw.

It can be found on East 44th and McClelland Avenue.

The artist, Nicholas Edson, said that the stump was originally about 30 feet tall.

The sculpture will be finished after the wood is sealed to protect it against the weather.

Edson said that the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

