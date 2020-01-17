Erie resident indicted for possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today that a resident of Erie, PA has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The one-count Indictment named Joel Nicholas Gustave, Jr., 39, of Erie, Pennsylvania, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about November 1, 2019, Gustave possessed with the intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of cocaine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.