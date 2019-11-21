Erie resident known as the “Turkey Man” begins 33rd year of turkey deliveries

The holidays are a time for traditions and in Erie, one such tradition is continuing at the Second Harvest Food Bank into its 33rd year.

Since 1986, Erie Insurance employee Rick Hinman and company volunteers have packed and donated thousands of holiday meals for those who might otherwise go without.

Nicknamed the “Turkey Man,” Hinman started with just one dinner for one family. This year, nearly 3300 dinners have been prepared.

“It’s just been incredible to see it grow and grow and hopefully we can make the day special for a lot of families,” Hinman said.

Delivery points will include the St. Martin Center, The Bethany Outreach Center and the Cathedral of St. Paul.