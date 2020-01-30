Erie resident looking to blight into beauty at one east side block

One Erie man is looking to turn blight into beauty.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers takes a look at the work that’s being done on one east side block.

This is Pete Smolinski’s third purchase along East 11th Street and he says when the project is complete, this will be the home of two apartments.

Smolinkski is a man with a vision, looking to transform a blighted property into someone’s home.

“I am just one of the neighbors, who want to keep it looking good. Fixing the house one to another one.” Smolinski said.

Pete Smolinski bought a third property on the 400 block of East 11th Street on Tuesday and he says he already has an idea of what he wants this to look like in the end, which he says will be two three-bedroom apartments.

“I’m already having a vision talking to the City of Erie inspectors, taking out the second floor and raising the addition ten feet and looking great for sure.” Smolinski said.

Once the house is complete, it will be red and white to match the houses that surround it, but as for what the reasoning is behind the colors, he says it is from his old country.

“From Poland,” he said. “The flag is white and red. So, I wanted to make similar decorations with the color.”

Smolinski bought the property from Erie’s Redevelopment Authority. Those within the city explain the work that he is doing is what they would like to see more of.

“We want to see them succeed, that’s our ultimate goal, to see them take a property like this and go from the worst to the best on the block.” said Andy Zimmerman, code enforcement manager of the City of Erie.

Smolinski explained the goal is to have this project completed within the next three years. He says that he thinks this will be that building he takes on. But, as for advice he has for others looking to complete a project like this, he says the key is patience.