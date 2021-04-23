Erie resident receives UPMC’s 50,000th dose of Pfizer vaccine

A major milestone took place at UPMC Hamot’s vaccination clinic today.

An Erie resident received the clinic’s 50,000th Pfizer dose.

When Stephen Hamilton arrived to the clinic this morning for his second dose he did not know his shot would be marking this milestone.

The entire staff on site greeted him with cheers and applause as he walked in.

Hamilton says he’s excited to see things get back to normal.

“I think it’s nice, because again it’s back to normality, spending time with family friends and getting back out in society; you’re not cooped up anymore,” said Stephen Hamilton, vaccine recipient.

Before he left, he was given some UPMC merchandise for the occasion.