Erie residents and PennDOT officials preparing for holiday winter blast

Many people are preparing for tonight’s snowstorm, but some are looking forward to a white Christmas.

Many staff at PennDOT are reminding people to take their time driving in these conditions, but many people say they plan on staying home this Christmas.

PennDOT officials are urging members of the community to stay home if they can this Christmas as road conditions may be slick and icy.

“If you don’t have to go out, please don’t and if you are out, take your time to get to your destination. Turn your headlines on and give a lot of room, at least six car berth to our trucks when we’re out there working.” said Tom Mello, Assistant County Manager at PennDOT.

We spoke to people doing some last minute holiday shopping and about driving in these wintry conditions, though many say the snow actually helps them get into the holiday spirit.

“I’m a little nervous about driving back, but excited that we got snow for Christmas at least, but hopefully it goes away after.” said Shayla Christian.

“It’s snowy and cold and people will be cozy inside with blankets and hot chocolate, so hopefully keep the numbers down and keep people from going out unnecessarily.” said Abby Idzik.

One family we spoke with says they plan on doing just that.

“We’ll be happy to stay in and, you know, get in front of the fireplace, open presents tomorrow, and just enjoy eating and opening gifts with family.” said Carmella Christian.

Another shopper says her holiday plans have shifted, but these changes are unrelated to these wintry conditions.

“I grew up in Edinboro, I love the snow, I absolutely love it. The plans have shifted because of COVID, so it’s a lot smaller this year. But, that’s the only reason, this snow doesn’t bother either one of us” said Kathy Fessler.

PennDOT snow plows will be working all night. A second shift crew will start working at midnight to keep the roads as safe as possible.