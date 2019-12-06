Erie residents and political analysts weigh in on political ad controversy

More reaction tonight to the revelation that a political ad featuring a Fairview Township man claiming his mind is untrue.

In fact, the man featured never voted in 2016. This political ad is being paid for by a political action committee called the American Bridge PAC, which is not affiliated with Democrats or Republicans.

You have probably seen this ad featuring Fairview resident Mark Graham on your TV screens or even on the news.

“I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I thought he would make a difference. Did he make a difference, not for the better.”

Thursday, JET 24 Action News learned from Erie County Voting Records that the man you see in this commercial did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 like he said he did. In fact, the records show that Graham didn’t vote for anybody in 2016, because he never voted.

“When I found out it wasn’t really true, I was like well, I’m not really sure what to think now.” said Erie resident Jane Ochs. Ochs says she thought something was a little odd about the ad even before this controversy.

“At first, I thought a little odd to be doing this because by next spring, people are going to forget.” Ochs said.

Meanwhile, Warren County resident Dave Schaffer says he will continue to be skeptical about political ads.

“I listen to them, but you know I don’t believe everything that’s going on, you know.” Schaffer said.

Political analyst Joe Morris says he doesn’t think political ads like this one will have too much impact on the 2020 election.

“The public is increasingly skeptical of political campaign advertisements and in terms of truth, many people just look at them and say, eh, I’m not going to pay much attention to it.” Morris said.

According to his voting records, Graham is a registered Republican. As of right now, the commercial featuring Mark Graham will no long run after Sunday.