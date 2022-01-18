Erie residents and streets department continue cleaning aftermath of snow storm

The day after the heaviest snowfall of the season, Erie residents continue to clear off their cars and driveways.

Meanwhile, city streets are having a difficult time getting to certain areas.

We spoke with residents who are navigating the winter conditions.

City residents are continuing to dig out their cars and continuing to shovel after plows go through their neighborhood.

After more than a foot of snow has accumulated on city streets, Erie residents and Erie Streets Department plows have been working around the clock to remove snow from slippery roads.

The Erie City Streets chief said that there are some areas that plows were not able to get to because of cars being in the way.

“We had 25 streets that we weren’t able to get through because of cars abandoned or cars not moved where we can’t get our plows through these streets. That’s one of our biggest obstacles. If it was clear sailing we could get through and take care of everyone,” said Steve Sornberger, Bureau Chief of Streets for City of Erie.

Sornberger said that on Tuesday the plows were sent to the inner city again. He said that this has been a team effort among the staff.

“We had every person that we have on the roster in. Everyone was here. Nobody called off. Every person that we have,” said Sornberger.

One Erie resident who was shoveling snow said that more credit should be given to City Streets Department employees.

“They’re just doing their job. They just got done shoveling and then the plow truck goes by and then they have to do it again, but what are they not supposed to plow,” said Chris, Erie Resident.

Other city residents said they help their neighbors after large storms like this one.

“I seen them out here stuck and I came out to help. That’s what we do in Erie, come out and see you stuck. Hey it’s a bunch of snow we’ll help you get out,” said Nicholas Popalardo, Erie Resident.

“I start early in the morning and I help them get out,” said Richard Roth, Erie Resident.