Erie residents and tourists spend time at the Bayfront during Labor Day weekend

Erie residents and tourists are spending time at the Bayfront this Labor Day weekend.

The addition of a new Bayfront Hotel gives visitors another option for them to stay for the weekend.

The owner of the new Hampton Inn Suites, Nick Scott, said that Saturday night the hotel is booked full.

“We were about three quarters full last night and tonight we are going to be full and probably three quarters on Sunday too. So we are pretty excited that it is a nice start,” said Nick Scott, CEO of Scott Enterprises.

Some people are just getting in their last vacation of the Summer during this weekend.

A guest at the hotel and a first time visitor said that she is excited to see Erie’s attractions which includes the rides at Waldameer Park.

“There’s a log ride and I’m so excited to go on that and there’s like a pirate ship that goes all the way up. I’m excited to go on that,” said Rebecca Benitez, Visitor at Waldameer Park.

This is also the last weekend for Waldameer for the season, so it may be pretty busy.