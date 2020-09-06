Erie residents and tourists spend time at the Bayfront this Labor Day weekend

Erie residents and tourists are choosing to spend time at the Bayfront this Labor Day weekend.

The addition of the new Bayfront Hotel now gives visitors another option for lodging during this holiday weekend.

The owner of the new Hampton Inn Suites, Nick Scott, said that the hotel was booked full on Saturday night.

“We were about three quarters full last night and tonight we are going to be full and probably three quarters on Sunday too. So we are pretty excited that it is a nice start,” said Nick Scott, CEO of Scott Enterprises.

Some people including tourists are getting their last vacation of the summer in this weekend.

A guest at the hotel and a first time visitor said that she was excited to see Erie’s attractions including the rides at Waldameer Park.

“There’s a log ride and I’m so excited to go on that and there’s like a pirate ship that goes all the way up. I’m so excited to go on it,” said Rebecca Benitez, Visitor at Waldameer Park.

This is also the final weekend of the season for Waldameer so it may seem pretty busy.