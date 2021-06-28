Erie residents and visitors battle the summer heat

It was a hot day for Erie because of the abnormally high dew point today.

Earlier today the weather was a high of 88 degrees. That combined with the dew point made for a very hot and sticky day.

We spoke to people on how they dealt with the heat.

It’s a hot, humid, sunny day in Erie, PA. People outside are doing everything they can to stay cool and hydrated.

“Just picking up beach glass right now. Sitting with my feet in the water at home. I let my dogs run through the sprinkler, let them run though the hose water activities with my pets,” said Heather Feiock, Erie Resident.

At Presque Isle State Park, during hot summer days the beach and the lake are crowded, but aren’t the only way to cool down.

“We took that bike ride all the way around Presque Isle. It’s nice and cool. You are getting the breeze the whole time,” said Jean Veith, Visiting Erie.

Even though it was hot outside, the temperature in Lake Erie was 69 degrees perfect refuge for some.

“Definitely jumping in the lake trying to stay as cool as possible,” said Hikime Mayson, Erie Resident.

“It’s really hot, but the water is really cold,” said Sofiia Miroschnyk, Erie Resident.

“It’s a lot hotter than I thought it would be and it feels great here besides the water of Lake Erie,” said James Toothman, Visiting Erie.

Toothman is also going to be taking his family to do water activities to get out of the heat.

“I think we are going to Waldameer Park tomorrow. The waterpark and amusement park, and then I think on Wednesday we are going to Conneaut Lake,” said Toothman.

People also said that if you are going to spend the day outside to find some shade and stay hydrated with water.

Tomorrow the weather is to be around the same temperature.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list