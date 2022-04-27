April showers are expected to bring May flowers, but for Erie it’s snow.

Here is more on what Erie residents and those visiting have to say about the late snowfall.

Wednesday’s snow was a shock for those visiting Erie, while residents consider it a regular day.

“It’s been a long winter season,” said Heidi Marcinko, Erie resident.

People typically think of sunshine and flowers during the spring season in April, but snow is also a common thought for Erie residents.

“I mean we kind of expect this. I don’t like it. I’m originally from West Virginia so we don’t get snow down there this time of year,” said Ed Louis, Erie resident.

“We always get snow in April that’s a given, but not like last Tuesday where it snowed all day. We get a dusting here and there, but it is lingering this year for sure,” said Marcinko.

Visitors from other regions of the country shared their thoughts on Wednesday’s weather.

“I got here and it was a little bit colder and then they told me it was going to snow. I’m like ‘it’s not going to snow,’ and then it snowed,” said William Murton, visitor from Atlanta, GA.

Erie residents shared their thoughts on what they believe contributes to the late snowfall in April.

“The predictability of weather patterns is a skew of what it used to be, as are the seasons in general,” said Mark Briggs, Erie resident.

Wednesday’s weather was expected by some, but others shared their reaction to waking up to snow at the end of April.

“I woke up this morning it was crazy. We’re going to experience all four seasons right now and I got a tee time in three days. It’s going to be wet and soggy. I’m actually kind of disappointed,” said Murton.

One Erie resident said she has decided the snow is going to stick around forever.