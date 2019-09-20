Erie residents anticipate Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Erie visit

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his way to Erie in just under a week.

O’Rourke announced via Facebook and his website that he will visit Erie on his tour across America.

This tour is giving him a chance to introduce himself and hear from the people regarding how they would like to move the country forward.

His town hall will be held at Lavery Brewing, something Jason Lavery says they are excited about.

“Anytime a politician wants to come to Erie and talk to the people, whether they are Democratic or Republican, I support it. I’m glad they chose a brewery, they are vital parts of the economy. It is very exciting,” said Jason Lavery, President.

Lavery says it will all be hands on deck for the upcoming event. O’Rourke will be at the brewery from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.