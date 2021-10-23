Erie residents anxious to see downtown bars return to normal hours

Many people are anxious to see Downtown Erie bars return to normal hours.

For months many bars have been opening at 4 p.m. and closing at midnight.

The manager of Room 33 said there are no set hours currently and it depends on business.

Right now, Jekyll and Hydes is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“We hope that we can kind of maximize that to the rest of the week at some point, but with everything going on right now with 10th Street its not looking great yet, but hopefully maybe in a few months,” said Haley Stasser, Manager of Jekyll and Hydes.

“We are closing at midnight or even 11 p.m. during the week days, and I don’t see that changing to the immediate future and we might even bring that in an hour depending on business, but as everybody knows right now its hard to get people to work in this industry,” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6.

Melody added that it will probably be sometime in spring before they return to somewhat normal hours.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists