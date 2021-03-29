Erie residents are raising money to purchase a memorial tree in honor of Tiffani Staley.

46-year-old Tiffani Staley died of breast cancer on March 12th.

Many people came together to donate money to purchase a tree from the LEAF Frontier Park.

Close friends of Stanley remembered her as being a loving community leader that was involved in so many things in the Erie community for the past 20 years.

The tree will be pink, a cherry blossom color as a symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Those close to Staley said having a memorial tree to honor her will be the continuation of what she meant to many in the community.

“We wanted to do something special to be remembered in public for Tiffani, so we thought a tree would tickle her because she would love the fact that there was a tree in memory of her,” said Sabrina Ferguson, Case Manager for Family Self Sufficiency Program.

“She was just so proud of Erie and supportive of anything in Erie. Anytime there was a festival she was telling everybody about it right down there at it. She loved all new businesses,” said Courtney Tirak, Director of Refugee Social Services.

More than $1,000 has been raised so far. Other proceeds will go to the cancer center on Myrtle Street in Tiffani Staley’s name.