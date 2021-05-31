Erie residents at Presque Isle State Park reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day

Today is a special day of remembrance of the service men and women who fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

We spoke with people at Presque Isle State Park about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

On this day we remember those past and present who have given their lives for our freedom.

Locals at Presque Isle State Park enjoyed the sunshine as they reflect on what this day means.

“We recognize the sacrifice of the soldiers who have past. It is an ultimate sacrifice to provide the freedoms that we enjoy here in the United States,” said Dennis Carner, Navy Veteran.

“We are given the opportunity to remember and honor all of our service men and women fallen or serving now that have allowed us to have all of the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans,” said Andrea Lucarotti and Scot Johnston, Erie Residents.

For Marine Veteran Casey King, he spends the day with his children as he remembers those fellow marines who didn’t make it back.

“Every day that I am here to be with them is another special remembrance towards my buddies that didn’t take everyday with a grain of salt. Thank God everyday,” said Casey King, Marine Veteran.

For those here on Presque Isle, this day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifices so they can enjoy this beautiful day.

“It’s the peace. It’s the relaxation. I can remember those, the generations that have gone before me,” said Michael Vereb, Erie Native.