Erie residents attend medical marijuana forum hosted by Rep. Bob Merski

Erie residents were learning more about a fairly new state-wide program.

Representative Bob Merski inviting Rise Dispensary representatives to talk about medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. The forum allowed residents to learn about the state program and the medical treatments eligible for the treatment using the drug. People from Rise also taking the time to clear up any misconceptions the public may have about obtaining the highly regulated product.

“Events like this give us the opportunity to get out in front of people who do have questions, to help educate them, to understand thy’re not our rules. It’s not that we don’t want them to come in, we certainly do. We want them to have the right credentials in order to do that.” said Jill Beck, Director of Community Engagement.

Rise Dispensary has been in the Erie community for more than one year