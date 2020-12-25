Erie residents begin Christmas morning shoveling

Residents say with 5 to 16 inches of the winter wonderland in Erie, it’s a typical winter storm.

Since it’s Christmas, many residents feel this winter storm came in just the right time to sprinkle more of the Christmas feeling.

Many have used not only shovels to clear the snow, but they’ve used snow blowers to make it an easier job.

Some residents have not only shoveled their driveway, but helped those who may not have the ability to clear their own driveway.

“Well, if you look at the last one that we had it was a big one. This was nothing,” says resident Randy Pace.

“You know it’s pretty, it’s Christmas. I don’t have to work so I really don’t care. I have no place to go you know so we just take our time and enjoy it,” says resident Leo Hoganson.

“It’s part of being in a neighborhood. The gentleman next door is a little older than we are, so he gets out and does what he can. As long as we’re out freezing anyway, doesn’t hurt to do a little bit more,” says resident Larry Hoganson .

Residents say shoveling for those who may not have the ability to do so is part of having the Christmas spirit.