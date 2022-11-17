People living in Erie are dealing with the first heavy snowfall of the season. We checked in with City Streets Crews who are busy working around the clock.

Several city residents say it’s a team effort. They say neighbors are working together to clear sidewalks and driveways.

“We were out all night plowing and salting, so we stayed on top of it, and we didn’t come off them because we knew it was just going to keep coming and coming. It started around nine o’clock last night and it really didn’t let up till about five o’clock this morning,” said Jeff Gibbens.

Jeff Gibbens says City Streets Crews are ready to respond to snow covered roads this week.

After the first significant snowfall for many in the city, residents found their cars covered in snow.

It’s Iris Caraballo’s first time experiencing snow in Erie. She said it takes the whole family to get the job done.

“My daughter, my mother, my grandson who’s over there. I love it. So that’s a lot of work, but I love it! Yay,” said Iris Caraballo.

Some aren’t as excited, but they’re still taking it in stride.

“I’m used to it. I’ve been in Erie all my life, I lived in Pittsburgh for about seven years. It’s snow. I’m used to it,” said Steven Blanks, Erie resident.

Several residents say after a heavy snowfall neighbors came together to help clear off sidewalks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a neighbor that lives right there. He came out with a snow blower and he did all of this, he did his own back there, and I’m just basically getting the leftovers,” said Blanks.

“Everybody’s helping one another, it was great. One of my neighbors saw me doing some of the shoveling in the front and he snowplowed some of it. So it does help, it really does help. Everybody comes together when we have a snowstorm. Everybody pitches in, we’re neighbors. It’s what we do,” said Kyle Thompson, Erie resident.

City officials are reminding residents to follow those odd-even parking rules to avoid tickets and possibly even getting towed.